Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $488.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $432.00 to $488.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $480.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

