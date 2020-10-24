Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Rating Increased to Neutral at 140166

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by stock analysts at 140166 from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 target price on the stock. 140166’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

