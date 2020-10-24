Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

