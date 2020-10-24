Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

LNG opened at $48.70 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.