Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,161 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.