Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 4,097 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $170,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,595.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

