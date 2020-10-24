Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 289 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $209.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.28. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

