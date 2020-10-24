Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Celanese worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $80,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.32.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.