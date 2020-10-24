Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after buying an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,848.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,595.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

