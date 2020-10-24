Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,290 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,579,000 after purchasing an additional 647,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $43.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

