Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold a total of 345,651 shares of company stock worth $28,818,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $85.03 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

