Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,204.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,595.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.