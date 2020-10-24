1,312 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.