Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

