Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $164.43 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

