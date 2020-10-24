Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after purchasing an additional 832,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 272.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $69,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

