Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,653,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after buying an additional 24,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

