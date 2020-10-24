Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

