Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CX Institutional lifted its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in PPG Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $138.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

