Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Wayfair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 146.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.53. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.15.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,930,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $251,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,955,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,549 shares of company stock valued at $192,868,714. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

