Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 31,400 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 92.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after buying an additional 990,355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 12,869.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 903,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.67 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

