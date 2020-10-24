Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 150,706 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 616,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 129,359 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $623.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

