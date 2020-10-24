Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

