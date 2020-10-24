Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 453 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

