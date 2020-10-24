2,800 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 112,280 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMRE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

NYSE GMRE opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.