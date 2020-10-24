Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $226.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $228.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.