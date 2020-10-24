Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.44 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.