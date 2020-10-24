Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Invests $37,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

TAN opened at $71.12 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

