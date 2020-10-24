Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,287 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

