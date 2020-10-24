International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after buying an additional 606,388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 428,851 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,091,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 366,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 305,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $28.04 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

