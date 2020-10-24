29,039 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMC Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $92,028,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $34,662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 818.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 173,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 169,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

