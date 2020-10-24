International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,320 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 64.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

