International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $63,000 Stake in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,875 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Age Beverages were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 17.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. New Age Beverages Corp has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $277.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.86.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

New Age Beverages Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

