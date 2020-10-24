Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Reduced by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,114.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,040,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after acquiring an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4,700.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 751,466 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

