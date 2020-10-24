International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,466 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 5.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 5.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.81.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

