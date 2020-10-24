Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

