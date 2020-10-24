International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $130,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. AXA lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 54.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 362,763 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 246.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155,469 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 128.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

