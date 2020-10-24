International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,205 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,917,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

