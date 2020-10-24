International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.48.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

