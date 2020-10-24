12,300 Shares in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,605,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

