International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,369,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,614,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 636,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 130,664 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

