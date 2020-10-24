International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

