Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

