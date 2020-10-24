Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

