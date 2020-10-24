Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by BofA Securities

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Silgan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

