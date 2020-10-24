Needham & Company LLC Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $301.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.43.

Shares of SPLK opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $64,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $28,417,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 557,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

