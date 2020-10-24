Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nasdaq by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

