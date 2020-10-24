Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 868.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,213,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26.

