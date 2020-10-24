Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

