Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,696,000 after buying an additional 5,134,696 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after buying an additional 1,494,576 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,844,000 after buying an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,594,000 after buying an additional 473,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,567,000 after buying an additional 1,002,340 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $73.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.